Coston Funeral Homes, Inc
427 Lincoln Avenue
East Liberty, PA 15206
412-661-5916
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coston Funeral Homes, Inc
427 Lincoln Avenue
East Liberty, PA 15206
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Coston Funeral Homes, Inc
427 Lincoln Avenue
East Liberty, PA 15206
View Map
CARTER, SR. MARVIN J.

Age 77, of Wilkinsburg. Peacefully passed Monday, May 6, 2019. Husband of Jewel Carter; beloved father of Paula M. (David), Marvin Jr. (Brittney) and Tiffany B; father of love to Cynthia Clayton, Leonardo Clayton, Antoinette Walker. Brother of Beverly H., Ronald Carter, and Darrell Riggans. 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family and friends received Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 427 Lincoln Ave., 15206. Funeral service will be held Saturday 11 a.m. at the Mount Ararat Baptist Church, 271 Paulson Ave., 15206. www.costonfuneralhome.com

