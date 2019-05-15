|
CARTER, SR. MARVIN J.
Age 77, of Wilkinsburg. Peacefully passed Monday, May 6, 2019. Husband of Jewel Carter; beloved father of Paula M. (David), Marvin Jr. (Brittney) and Tiffany B; father of love to Cynthia Clayton, Leonardo Clayton, Antoinette Walker. Brother of Beverly H., Ronald Carter, and Darrell Riggans. 16 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family and friends received Friday 4 to 8 p.m. at COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 427 Lincoln Ave., 15206. Funeral service will be held Saturday 11 a.m. at the Mount Ararat Baptist Church, 271 Paulson Ave., 15206. www.costonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from May 15 to May 16, 2019