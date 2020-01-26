|
WOODRICK MARVIN L.
Age 60, of Northside, on Thursday January 23, 2020. Beloved Husband of Carol A. (Black) Woodrick; loving father of Thomas J. and Brian M. Woodrick; dear brother of Catherine VanKirk, Kenneth Woodrick, Edward Conrad, Ruby Evans, Cassie Woodrick and the late Michael Woodrick; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received 12-8 p.m. SUNDAY ONLY at the HUGHES FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1501 Lowrie St. Pgh, Pa. 15212 – Troy Hill, where a Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday at 10 a.m. Marvin was an avid Pittsburgh Sports fan. Please visit his online guestbook at www.hughesfhinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020