DUNMIRE MARVIN R. "MARTY"
Age 83, of Pittsburgh, died peacefully Friday, October 4, 2019, at UPMC Passavant - McCandless. He was born January 26, 1936, in Braddock, a son of James L. and Mary McCreary Dunmire. He married Betty Moody May 7, 1956, and she preceded him in death. Marty retired from PNC Bank as a Benefits Specialist at the age of 79. He loved reading and read at least a book a week and two daily newspapers on his iPad. He loved watching the Pittsburgh Penguins, he was a lifelong Steelers fan and watched Jeopardy every day. Survivors include his daughters, Deborah Ryan and Shirley Jean (Preston) Muschick; two grandsons, Michael and Matthew Muschick; sister-in-law, Shirley Vida; and granddog, Maverick. Preceded in death by his brother, James Dunmire; also surviving is sister-in-law, Barbara McAuley; and nephews, Jim and John Dunmire. Family and friends will be received Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, in the Church of the Assumption, 45 N. Sprague Avenue, Bellevue. Memorials may be made to Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Broadhead Road, Center Twp., PA 15001.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019