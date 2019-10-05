Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
45 N. Sprague Avenue
Bellevue, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARVIN DUNMIRE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARVIN R. "MARTY" DUNMIRE


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARVIN R. "MARTY" DUNMIRE Obituary
DUNMIRE MARVIN R. "MARTY"

Age 83, of Pittsburgh, died peacefully Friday, October 4, 2019, at UPMC Passavant - McCandless. He was born January 26, 1936, in Braddock, a son of James L. and Mary McCreary Dunmire. He married Betty Moody May 7, 1956, and she preceded him in death. Marty retired from PNC Bank as a Benefits Specialist at the age of 79. He loved reading and read at least a book a week and two daily newspapers on his iPad. He loved watching the Pittsburgh Penguins, he was a lifelong Steelers fan and watched Jeopardy every day. Survivors include his daughters, Deborah Ryan and Shirley Jean (Preston) Muschick; two grandsons, Michael and Matthew Muschick; sister-in-law, Shirley Vida; and granddog, Maverick. Preceded in death by his brother, James Dunmire; also surviving is sister-in-law, Barbara McAuley; and nephews, Jim and John Dunmire. Family and friends will be received Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, in the Church of the Assumption, 45 N. Sprague Avenue, Bellevue. Memorials may be made to Beaver County Humane Society, 3394 Broadhead Road, Center Twp., PA 15001.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARVIN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now