MANKER, SR. MARVIN R.
Age 71, of Pittsburgh, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on October 14, 2019. Husband of the late Evelyn Manker; loving father of Ginger (Stephen) Thompkins, Marvin, Jr., Marla (Anthony) McCreary, Marvin Hall and the late Gloria Frost; brother of Charles Manker, Thelma (Bunch) Shelton, Lena (Berta) Brown; five grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019, 4-8 p.m. HOUSE OF LAW, INC. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday 11 a.m. at Pentecostal Temple Church, 6300 E. Liberty Blvd. 15206.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019