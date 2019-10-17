|
DERUBEIS MARY A. (MACIOCE)
Mary A. (Macioce) DeRubeis, 86 of Clairton, passed away on Tue., Oct. 15, 2019 at Paramount Senior Living in Baldwin. Born Feb. 28, 1933 in Clairton, she was a daughter of the late Vincent and Louise (Volpe) Macioce-Mancini. She was an owner and proprietor, along with her late husband, of DeRubeis Bar and Grille in Clairton, a member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish, the Sons of Columbus of America, Regina- Della Valle, Council No. 40 where she was president for 34 years, and a volunteer at McKeesport Hospital. She was very active with church functions, the St. Paulinus Church Bazaar, and Clairton Fireman's Fair. She was also an honorary graduate of the Clairton High School Class of 2019. Besides her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her late husband of 25 years John B. DeRubeis, who passed away on July 7, 1975. Mary is survived by her children Madeline L. (Ron) Kelley of White Oak, Fred P. (Debbie) DeRubeis of Elizabeth, James D. (Nasreen) DeRubeis of Greensburg, and Thomas A. (Mary C.) DeRubeis of Upper St. Clair; sisters Madeline (the late Lawrence) Sporio of Clairton and Virginia (the late Joseph) Sebastian of Clairton; brother-in-law Marcello (the late Anna) Bernoni of Rome, Italy; grandchildren Brian, Summer, Anthony, Dominique, and Isabella DeRubeis, and Kristina (Andy) Walton; great-granddaughter Alexys DeRubeis; also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends will be received in the A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 5th. St., Clairton, PA 15025 (412-233-5700) on Fri., Oct. 18, 2019 from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Sat., Oct. 19, 2019 at 10 a.m. in St. Clare of Assisi Parish, Clairton. Burial will follow at Jefferson Memorial Park, Pleasant Hills. Memorial contributions, in Mary's name, may be made to 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff and hospice team at Paramount Senior Living, Baldwin. www.bekavacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019