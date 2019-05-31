Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
More Obituaries for MARY HUWE
MARY A. (BOLIN) HUWE

MARY A. (BOLIN) HUWE Obituary
HUWE MARY A. (BOLIN)

Age 78, of Ross Township, on Sunday, May 26, 2019. Beloved wife for 59 years of Joseph E. Huwe; mother of Judith "Judy" (Anthony) Gromek, Joseph (Elizabeth) Huwe, James (Margaret) Huwe, and the late Baby Richard Huwe; beloved grandmother of 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Family will welcome friends on Saturday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-7:30 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service of prayers and remembrances will be held with family following visitation. Mary grew up on the Northside attending St. Mary's School. She caught the eye of Joe Huwe, a fellow Northsider who recently returned from Korea. They married in August 1959 with their love affair deeply entwined since. Together they raised their family persevering in times of adversity and celebrating many years of happy memories and joyous occasions. Mary was very patriotic, serving as first lady during Joe's appointment as commander at the VFW post 2754 in West View. She will be fondly remembered for her delicious cookies, her love of crafting (especially with her grandchildren), bingo playing, casino trips, and tending to her beautiful gardens each summer. She will be greatly missed, but we know she is in a better place. She referred to her family as angels, and now she is our forever angel. Family suggests memorial contributions to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
