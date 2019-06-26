Home

J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
412-431-0867
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J.J. Gmiter Funeral Home
119 South 15th St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Adalbert Church Prince of Peace Parish
MARY A. "MARIE" (SWITALA) KUZMA


KUZMA MARY A. "MARIE" (SWITALA)

On Monday, June 24, 2019 of South Side.  Wife of the late Stephen B. Kuzma; mother of Barbara (Dr. John) Affolter, Stephen S. (Deborah) Kuzma, Bernard R. (Darlene) Kuzma, Matthew (Charlene) Kuzma, Sr., Marsha (Eugene) Thiebaud and Jerry (Isobel) Kuzma.  Mrs. Kuzma was a member of Christian Mothers Guild.  Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.  Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 9 a.m.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church Prince of Peace Parish on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
