|
|
KUZMA MARY A. "MARIE" (SWITALA)
On Monday, June 24, 2019 of South Side. Wife of the late Stephen B. Kuzma; mother of Barbara (Dr. John) Affolter, Stephen S. (Deborah) Kuzma, Bernard R. (Darlene) Kuzma, Matthew (Charlene) Kuzma, Sr., Marsha (Eugene) Thiebaud and Jerry (Isobel) Kuzma. Mrs. Kuzma was a member of Christian Mothers Guild. Also survived by 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church Prince of Peace Parish on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 26, 2019