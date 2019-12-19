|
LAMB MARY A.
Mary A. Lamb, age 73, of Jefferson Hills passed away on December 16, 2019. Mary is survived by her beloved husband, Carl Lamb; loving children, Kathleen (Greg) Garvey, Scott (Sharon) Lamb, CJ (Vicki) Lamb, and Daniel Lamb; grandchildren, Jessica, Gregory, Grant, and Griffin Garvey, Daniel, Kate and Mitchell Lamb; siblings, Edward J. Ferris and Dennis Owen Ferris; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Alice Dolores Ferris; and brother, Rev. Thomas Ferris. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Saint Thomas á Becket Roman Catholic Church, 139 Gill Hall Rd., Jefferson Hills, PA 15025. Family ask for everyone to meet at Church. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019