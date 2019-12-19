Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MARY A. LAMB Obituary
LAMB MARY A.

Mary A. Lamb, age 73, of Jefferson Hills passed away on December 16, 2019. Mary is survived by her beloved husband, Carl Lamb; loving children, Kathleen (Greg) Garvey, Scott (Sharon) Lamb, CJ (Vicki) Lamb, and Daniel Lamb; grandchildren, Jessica, Gregory, Grant, and Griffin Garvey, Daniel, Kate and Mitchell Lamb; siblings, Edward J. Ferris and Dennis Owen Ferris; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Alice Dolores Ferris; and brother, Rev. Thomas Ferris. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 10:00 a.m. at Saint Thomas á Becket Roman Catholic Church, 139 Gill Hall Rd., Jefferson Hills, PA 15025. Family ask for everyone to meet at Church. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.


 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019
