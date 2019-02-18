|
LUBARSKI MARY A. (JANOWSKI)
Age 95, of Lawrenceville, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Wife of the late John E. Lubarski; beloved mother of John R. (Judy) Lubarski, Maryann (Phillip) Bacharach and Natalie (Bernard) Lauterbach; grandmother of Benjamin, Alex, Grant (Kendal), Lainne, Grace, Clarke, John, Andrew, Lauren and Adam; sister of the late Stella Stasiak, Josephine Kucinski and Anthony Janowski; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, February 18, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 18, 2019