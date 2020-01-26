Home

Age 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Malingowski; loving mother of Raymond Malingowski; also survived by her sisters, Carmella Krajovic and Santina (Sue) Beiter along with many nieces and nephews. Interment will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at Goodwill Manor, 601 McMillan Street, Bridgeville, PA on Saturday morning, February 8th at 11 o'clock. If desired, memorials may be made to Passavant Memorial Homes, 163 Thorn Hill Road, Warrendale, PA 15086 so they may continue the passionate loving care they provide God's angels. LAUGHLIN CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES.


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
