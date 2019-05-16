Home

Services
Szafranski-Eberlein Funeral Home Inc.
101 3rd St
Carnegie, PA 15106
(412) 276-1107
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Simon and Jude Church
MARY A. MOLINERO

MARY A. MOLINERO Obituary
MOLINERO MARY A.

On Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Precious in the hearts of those who loved her, she will be sorely missed. Wife of the late Nardino A. Molinero; loving mother of Janet (Vince) Palmiero, Gary (Barb) Molinero, Nardi Molinero, and the late Kenneth (Janice survives) Molinero; sister of the late Anna, Dolores, Frances, Helen, and John; proud grandmother of Vince (Erin) and Joe (Annette) Palmiero, Jennifer (Mike) Caproni, Jason (Anne) and Brian (Colleen) Molinero, Dr. Ken (Missy) Molinero, Danielle Torles, and Christina (Jaron) Minford; also survived by 20 great-grandchildren. Private family visitations. Mass of Christian Burial in SS. Simon and Jude Church on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by SZAFRANSKI-EBERLEIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019
