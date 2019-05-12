POPOVICH MARY A. (FILKOVICH)

Formerly of Wilkins Twp., age 92, on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late James Popovich; loving mother of James A. (the late Lynn) Popovich of Penn Twp. and Joseph M. (Brenda) Popovich of Ardara; cherished grandmother of Jamilyn Shank; adored great-grandmother of Cheyenne Shank. Mary is survived by two brothers, and preceded in death by two sisters and one brother, whom all lived in her homeland of Croatia; also survived by many Croatian nieces and nephews. Mary was a retired cafeteria worker for the Woodland Hills School District, with over 20 years of service. She was also a longtime cook for the VFW Post 5008 in East Pittsburgh. Mary was a member of the Croatian Fraternal Union of America for over 60 years. Friends welcome Monday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. Mary will be laid to rest in William Penn Memorial Park.