CIPRIANI MARY ADELE (NOLFI)

Age 84, a resident of Glassport, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Riverside Care Center in McKeesport. She was born on May 28, 1934 to the late Eligio and Adele DelFiugo Nolfi. She is survived by her loving husband Arthur R. Cipriani, Sr; also surviving are her children, Arthur R. (Ann) Cipriani, Jr. of Jefferson Hills, Michael V. Cipriani of Staten Island, NY, Elise C. (Kevin) Wright of Glassport, David A. (Suzanne) Cipriani of Bethel Park, and Cherise A. (Cory) Brawner of Bethel Park. Mary also had nine beautiful grandchildren, Jason, Emily (Brian), Bianca, Michael, Kevin, Catherine, Thomas, Sophia, Scarlett; and two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Emmett. Mary enjoyed gardening, music, and spending time with her family. She received a full Catholic Scholarship resulting in a BS Biology at Duquesne University. Also known as "Miss Mary" she was the owner and director of Glassport Play and Learn Nursery school and was a former member of St. Cecelia R.C. Church of Glassport and now Corpus Christi of McKeesport. Mary was preceded in death by her sisters, Lena Dacquisto, Helen Sovich; brothers, Dr. E. James Nolfi, and Del Nolfi. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pathfinder School, 50 Donati Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at E.C. FINNEY FUNERAL HOME, 235 Monongahela Ave., Glassport, PA 15045. A mass of Christian burial service will be held 10 a.m., Monday April 15, at the Queen of Rosary in Glassport following a graveside burial at New St. Joseph cemetery in N. Versailles.