Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
3:30 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church
Carrick, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DOLGOS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ADELE (HAHN) DOLGOS


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARY ADELE (HAHN) DOLGOS Obituary
DOLGOS MARY ADELE (HAHN)

Was called to the Lord on May 28, 2019 after a long illness. Wife of 51 years to Paul F. Dolgos, Sr.; mother of Nicholas (Beth), Paul, Jr., and Stephen (Kimberlee) of Phoenix, AZ; grandmother of Daniel, Thomas and Abigail; sister of Carolyn (Paul) Bechtold, Barbara Jo Vogel, Kathy Potts and Bill (Carol) Hahn; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Hahn of Charlotte, NC and Barbara (Bud) Nagle of Dayton, OH; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Adam, Jr. and Kathryn (Weiland) Hahn; and brother, Raymond Hahn. Mary was a 1951 graduate of St. George High School of Allentown, and a member of St. Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church of Carrick. Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 31,  2 p.m. to 4 p.m.  and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a Parastas Service at 3:30 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Funeral of Divine Liturgy will be held Saturday, June 1, 10:00 a.m., at the St. Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church, Carrick. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (www.chp.edu). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now