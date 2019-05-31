DOLGOS MARY ADELE (HAHN)

Was called to the Lord on May 28, 2019 after a long illness. Wife of 51 years to Paul F. Dolgos, Sr.; mother of Nicholas (Beth), Paul, Jr., and Stephen (Kimberlee) of Phoenix, AZ; grandmother of Daniel, Thomas and Abigail; sister of Carolyn (Paul) Bechtold, Barbara Jo Vogel, Kathy Potts and Bill (Carol) Hahn; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Hahn of Charlotte, NC and Barbara (Bud) Nagle of Dayton, OH; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Adam, Jr. and Kathryn (Weiland) Hahn; and brother, Raymond Hahn. Mary was a 1951 graduate of St. George High School of Allentown, and a member of St. Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church of Carrick. Family and friends will be received on Friday, May 31, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a Parastas Service at 3:30 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Funeral of Divine Liturgy will be held Saturday, June 1, 10:00 a.m., at the St. Pius X Byzantine Catholic Church, Carrick. Interment to follow at Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (www.chp.edu). Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.