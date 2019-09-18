Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Service
To be announced at a later date
Private
MARY AGNES PAULEY

Age 74, of Green Tree, on Monday, September 16, 2019, after a four year battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved wife of Thomas G. Pauley; dear mother of Brian Kattan and Jeff (Sue) Kattan; loving grandmother of Leah, Rachel and Samuel; sister of Fred (Shirley) Hartsorn; aunt of Linda Sidick and Peggy Troiani; cousin of Aggie Lewis. Mary retired from Matthew's Bronze Company. Services Private. Arrangements entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp., (412-563-2800).


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
