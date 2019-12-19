|
WALSH MARY AGNES
Of Brookline, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Wife of the late Leo T.; beloved mother of Thomas L. (Mary), Loretta (Ralph) Bucci, Marilyn Walsh and Robert M. (Patty) Walsh; dear sister of John J. (the late Ellen) Daley; best ever Grandma of Katie, Greg, Rachel, Molly, Liza, Maddie, Sarah, John and Jack; great-grandma of Willow, Eve and Harper. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Friday Only, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 9: 30 a.m. in the Church of the Resurrection., St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Walsh's name to the Baptist Homes Fdt., (EAF) 489 Castle Shannon Blvd., Pgh., PA 15234 or 3 Rivers Hospice, 300 Oxford Dr., Monroeville, PA 15146. Mary Agnes was a proud member of Resurrection Parish and the librarian for the grade school for over 25 years. www.deborfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 19, 2019