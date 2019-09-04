Home

MARY ALICE (PCHOLINSKY) COLE

MARY ALICE (PCHOLINSKY) COLE Obituary
COLE MARY ALICE (PCHOLINSKY)

Of Murrysville, formerly of Rankin, age 82, on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Ellwood and the late David Cole. Preceded in death by her brother, Michael Pcholinsky; also survived by multiple step-grandchildren. Mary was devoted to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, where she worked many pierogi and nutroll sales. She also enjoyed making cookies. Friends welcome Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Panahida will be prayed on Thursday at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, East Pittsburgh.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019
