Cunningham Funeral Home - Mercer
144 South Pitt Street
Mercer, PA 16137
(724) 662-2720
MARY HICKS
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church of Perrysville
920 Perry Hwy.
Pittsburgh, PA
MARY ALICE HICKS


1936 - 2019
MARY ALICE HICKS Obituary
HICKS MARY ALICE

Age 83, of Mercer, PA, passed away at Sharon Regional Medical Center, Sharon, PA, on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at 8:42 a.m. Mary was born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 6, 1936, to Charles LaScola and Delores Herbert. She married James "Mickey" Hicks on February 4, 1956. Mrs. Hicks was the owner and operator of Hicks Spring Garden Inn in Pittsburgh, PA. Mary is survived by a son, James C. Hicks (Gina) of Mercer, PA; a daughter, Renee Ann Hicks-Vitovich (Walter) of Pittsburgh, PA; a sister, Gay Lynn Dillon of Pittsburgh, PA; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Mrs. Hicks was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. A memorial service will be held at St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church of Perrysville, 920 Perry Hwy., Pittsburgh, PA 15229 on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Following the memorial service, there will be a luncheon at Silvioni's Restaurant, 2125 Babcock Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15209.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 17, 2019
