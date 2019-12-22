Home

MARY ALICE ILLSON

MARY ALICE ILLSON Obituary
ILLSON MARY ALICE

Of Monroeville, PA passed away on November 28, 2019 in Seal Beach, CA after a valiant battle with cancer. Born September 20, 1944 in Pittsburgh, PA to Edward Dugas and Olive Allmendinger Dugas. Mary was a 1962 graduate of Penn Hills High. Mary attended college at Indiana University of Pennsylvania graduating with her bachelor's degree in Mathematics in1966. She received her teaching credential that year and taught in the Penn Hills School District for many years primarily at the junior high level. Her students would say she was always extremely organized and encouraging. Mary retired from teaching in 1997 and spent her retirement years enjoying family and friends, and playing bridge. Mary earned her American Contract Bridge League Silver Life Master designation in 2018. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Edward Dugas and her husband Erwin Illson. She is survived by her mother Olive Dugas, sister Carol Kern, niece Marra Boada and her husband Bob Boada, grandniece Dillan Boada, and grandnephew and godson Ryan Boada.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019
