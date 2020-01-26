|
WEIDNER MARY ALICE (PETGEN)
Age 94, of McCandless Twp., on Saturday, January 25, 2020; Loving mother of Norbert (Linda), David (Linda), Mary O'Donovan (the late Rob), Lisa, Paul (Kathy), Kurt (Alicia), and Gregg (Nicole); Proud grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 11; former wife of Norbert; preceded in death by her stepsisters, Irmanilda Matilda Hufnagel (Lawrence), Marie Bich (George), Elizabeth Knake (Walter); also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be in Sts. John and Paul Church, 2586 Wexford Bayne Rd., Sewickley, PA 15143, on Tuesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Vincentian Home, 111 Perrymont Rd., Pgh, PA 15237. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020