Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
(724) 443-1505
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schellhaas Funeral Home Bakerstown
5864 Heckert Rd.
Bakerstown, PA 15007
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Richard Catholic Church
MARY ANN BEIERLE


1952 - 2020
MARY ANN BEIERLE Obituary
BEIERLE MARY ANN

Age 67, of Bradford Woods, on February 22, 2020. Born in Pittsburgh on August 29, 1952, daughter of the late James and Ann Barrett Donnelly. Beloved wife of the late James M. Beierle; loving mother of Joseph (Catherine) Beierle, Dr. Jessica (Matthew) Boyer, Jennifer (Chase) Clowser, Jacqueline (Daniel) Rammel, and Dr. James Beierle; sister of John Donnelly and the late James Donnelly; dear grandmother of Anna, Avery, Bennett, and Caitlin. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., 5864 Heckert Road, Bakerstown. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 10:30 a.m. in St. Richard Catholic Church with interment to follow in Holy Savior Catholic Cemetery. Mary Ann lived to care for her beloved children and grandchildren, was a truly selfless person, always strong, thoughtful, and caring. Family suggests donations in memory of Mary Ann to Catholic Charities of Pittsburgh, ccpgh.org. Please off condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2020
