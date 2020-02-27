Home

Services
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
412-271-0345
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
7441 Washington Ave.
Pittsburgh, PA 15218
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
St. James Church, St. Mary Magdalene Parish
MARY ANN BRASHEAR Obituary
BRASHEAR MARY ANN

Age 82, of Wilkinsburg passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Charlotte (Bert) Hilinski and her sister, Patricia Livingston. Beloved wife of William "Bill" Brashear for 63 years. Loving mother of eight children, Beth (Phil Keller), Tom (Amy Tiani), Tim (Jonni), Diane (Dan Antosik), Donna (Michael Gayso), Cindy (Steve DeLuca), Cheryl, Charlene (Joe Peacock); devoted grandmother of Steven, Carolyn, Chrissy (Rob O'Day), Stephanie (Bill Yorty), Gloria (Brad Koehlinger), Melissa, Timothy, Lauren, Chad, Brian (Samantha), Ryan, Jordan, Tina (Charles Gowdy), Nick, Kaylie, Emily, Chelsea; loving great-grandmother of Milo, Skyler, Clayton, Giovanna, Angelina; sister-in-law of Joe (late Alice), Jim (Judy), Paul (Audrey), and the late Jack (Pat) and Bob (Kit).  Also survived by many nieces and nephews.  Friends received Thursday 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC.,  7441 Washington Street  Swissvale, PA. Mass of Christian Burial in the St. James  Church, St. Mary Magdalene Parish on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Milestone Centers Inc., centers for people with developmental and behavioral health challenges, worksite program for daughter, Cheryl, 777 Penn Center Blvd. Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15221.  


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
