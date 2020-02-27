|
BRASHEAR MARY ANN
Age 82, of Wilkinsburg passed peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Charlotte (Bert) Hilinski and her sister, Patricia Livingston. Beloved wife of William "Bill" Brashear for 63 years. Loving mother of eight children, Beth (Phil Keller), Tom (Amy Tiani), Tim (Jonni), Diane (Dan Antosik), Donna (Michael Gayso), Cindy (Steve DeLuca), Cheryl, Charlene (Joe Peacock); devoted grandmother of Steven, Carolyn, Chrissy (Rob O'Day), Stephanie (Bill Yorty), Gloria (Brad Koehlinger), Melissa, Timothy, Lauren, Chad, Brian (Samantha), Ryan, Jordan, Tina (Charles Gowdy), Nick, Kaylie, Emily, Chelsea; loving great-grandmother of Milo, Skyler, Clayton, Giovanna, Angelina; sister-in-law of Joe (late Alice), Jim (Judy), Paul (Audrey), and the late Jack (Pat) and Bob (Kit). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Thursday 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. and Friday 2-4 and 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street Swissvale, PA. Mass of Christian Burial in the St. James Church, St. Mary Magdalene Parish on Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Milestone Centers Inc., centers for people with developmental and behavioral health challenges, worksite program for daughter, Cheryl, 777 Penn Center Blvd. Suite 200, Pittsburgh, PA 15221.
