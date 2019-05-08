BURKHARDT MARY ANN (REMIAS)

Age 73, of Forest Hills, on Monday, May 6, 2019. Cherished wife and best friend of John Burkhardt for 50 years; loving mother of Karen (Mike) Upchurch of South Fayette; dear grandmother of Sarah and Jake Upchurch; beloved cousin of Katherine Marton; best friend of Jack and Carol Myers and Ellis Hempel and family; also survived by cousins and many friends. Mary Ann and John lived their lives to the fullest by going to many festivals, on vacations and enjoying dining out. However, their best times were spent with their family. One of her most treasured memories was becoming a grandmother and watching Karen become a mother to Sarah and Jake. She was a great cook and loved to prepare Slovak dishes. Mary Ann was also a member of the Holy Trinity Altar Guild. Although Mary Ann was plagued with illness for many years, she and John loved one another unconditionally and John was her sole caregiver. Friends welcome on Thursday and Friday 2-8 p.m. in the PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in East Pittsburgh. Mary Ann will be laid to rest in Monongahela Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 405 Ridge Ave., East Pittsburgh, PA 15112; Hillman Cancer Center Development UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 or to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237.