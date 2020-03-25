|
|
BUTKOVIC MARY ANN (JANKOWSKI)
Age 75, of Shaler Twp., on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Beloved wife of late James C.; loving mother of Matthew (Erin) and Michael (Sandra) Butkovic; dear grandmother of Anneliese Butkovic; sister of the late Raymond Jankowski and Edward Jankowski. Services and Interment will be held privately by the family. Donations may be sent to the ., the , OR to Animal Friends. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020