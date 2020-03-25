Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
More Obituaries for MARY BUTKOVIC
MARY ANN (JANKOWSKI) BUTKOVIC

MARY ANN (JANKOWSKI) BUTKOVIC Obituary
BUTKOVIC MARY ANN (JANKOWSKI)

Age 75, of Shaler Twp., on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Beloved wife of late James C.; loving mother of Matthew (Erin) and Michael (Sandra) Butkovic; dear grandmother of Anneliese Butkovic; sister of the late Raymond Jankowski and Edward Jankowski. Services and Interment will be held privately by the family. Donations may be sent to the ., the , OR to Animal Friends. Arrangements made by the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 25, 2020
