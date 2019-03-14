|
CONLEY MARY ANN
Age 82, of Hazelwood, on Monday, March 11, 2019. Wife of the late Bernard F. Conley; mother of Lorraine, Ann Marie, and Stephen (Cynthia) Pekular; grandmother of John, Heather and Cory; daughter of the late Stephen and Mary Szabo. Friends received 2-7 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 in the ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, 5204 Second Ave., Hazelwood. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday in St. Mary of Mercy-City Center, 202 Stanwix St., Pittsburgh 15222.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 14, 2019