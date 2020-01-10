|
DEASY MARY ANN
Age 54, of Millvale, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved mother of Anthony (Nicole Greygor) Mitchell, Michael Mitchell, and Rachael (Travis Stupak) Deasy; proud grandmother of Paityn Greygor and Kassidy Demko; loving daughter of David and Myrna Deasy; beloved sister of Linda (Chris) Casavale, Kathleen (David) Kelly, and David (Christine Fitzpatrick) Deasy; also loved by numerous nieces and nephew. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Friends will be received on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA. A Funeral Service will be held in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw, on Monday at 12 noon. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020