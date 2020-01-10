Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
MARY ANN DEASY

MARY ANN DEASY Obituary
DEASY MARY ANN

Age 54, of Millvale, on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Beloved mother of Anthony (Nicole Greygor) Mitchell, Michael Mitchell, and Rachael (Travis Stupak) Deasy; proud grandmother of Paityn Greygor and Kassidy Demko; loving daughter of David and Myrna Deasy; beloved sister of Linda (Chris) Casavale, Kathleen (David) Kelly, and David (Christine Fitzpatrick) Deasy; also loved by numerous nieces and nephew. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend to many. Friends will be received on Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA. A Funeral Service will be held in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Glenshaw, on Monday at 12 noon. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020
