DiVITTORIO MARY ANN

Age 88, of Greensburg, formerly of Pittsburgh, died Monday, March 9, 2020 in St. Anne Home, Greensburg. She was born in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Anzalone. She was a member of the former Immaculate Conception Church, Bloomfield. Prior to retirement, she worked as the Librarian of Immaculate Conception School and later on as branch manager of Pittsburgh Savings and Loan in Bloomfield. She enjoyed sewing, bowling, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. Mary Ann was preceded in death by her late husband, Anthony J. DiVittorio and great-granddaughter, Reagan Alexandra. Mary Ann is survived by a son, Robert DiVittorio of Fort Lauderdale, FL; three daughters, Lynda Lazzaro (Theodore) of Greensburg, Nancy Parkinson (Charles) of Pittsburgh and Debra Conte (Gregory) of San Francisco, CA; his grandchildren, Michael Lazzaro, Briana Kane, Gina Kriger, Charles, Anthony and Brady Parkinson, Olivia, Adriana and Ava Conte; great-grandchildren, Gianna and Ryan Kane and Kaden and Wyatt Kriger; also her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Louis and Rose DiVittorio, also many nieces and nephews. As per Mary Ann's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Her funeral mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Maria Goretti Parish, Friendship Campus (former Immaculate Conception Church), 321 Edmond Street, Pittsburgh, PA. Please everyone go directly to the church. Interment will follow in Allegheny Cemetery, Pittsburgh. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. Arrangements by KEPPLE - GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg, PA. For online condolences and more information, please visit http://www.kepplegraft.com.