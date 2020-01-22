|
DOTCHIN MARY ANN (MONTANA)
Age 68, of Kennedy Township, on Monday, January 20, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Chuck Dotchin; daughter of the late Tony and Antonette (Pappaterra) Montana; daughter-in-law of the late Robert and Clara Dotchin; sister of Linda Montana; sister-in-law of Bobbi Scheid, Dave Dotchin and Jan (Ed) Larkin; also survived by aunts and cousins. Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m. FRIDAY, January 24, 2020, at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, (Coraopolis) Kennedy Twp., where prayers will be offered at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m., Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Malachy Catholic Church, Kennedy Township. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Ann's name to the . Mcdermottfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020