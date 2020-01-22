Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
412-771-4455
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:00 AM
McDermott Funeral Home, Inc.
334 Forest Grove Road
Coraopolis, PA 15108
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
9:30 AM
Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Malachy Catholic Church
Kennedy Township, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DOTCHIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ANN (MONTANA) DOTCHIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ANN (MONTANA) DOTCHIN Obituary
DOTCHIN MARY ANN (MONTANA)

Age 68, of Kennedy Township, on Monday, January 20, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Beloved wife of Chuck Dotchin; daughter of the late Tony and Antonette (Pappaterra) Montana; daughter-in-law of the late Robert and Clara Dotchin; sister of Linda Montana; sister-in-law of Bobbi Scheid, Dave Dotchin and Jan (Ed) Larkin; also survived by aunts and cousins. Visitation will be 2:00-8:00 p.m. FRIDAY, January 24, 2020, at the McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, (Coraopolis) Kennedy Twp., where prayers will be offered at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m., Archangel Gabriel Parish, St. Malachy Catholic Church, Kennedy Township. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Ann's name to the . Mcdermottfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -