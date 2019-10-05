Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Kilian Church
MARY ANN E. (KELLY) KNORR

MARY ANN E. (KELLY) KNORR Obituary
KNORR MARY ANN E. (KELLY)

Of Cranberry Twp., on Friday, October 4, 2019. Loving Wife of 40 years to Ronald H. Knorr; beloved daughter of the late Michael P. Kelly and Carolyn Kelly-Ehrlich, and Sylvester "Tony" Ehrlich; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary Ann was a special education teacher at Pine Richland School District, Wexford Elementary School for 23 years. Friends received Sunday, 6-8 and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Rd., 724-772-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kilian Church Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Huntington Disease Society of America.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
