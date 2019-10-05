|
KNORR MARY ANN E. (KELLY)
Of Cranberry Twp., on Friday, October 4, 2019. Loving Wife of 40 years to Ronald H. Knorr; beloved daughter of the late Michael P. Kelly and Carolyn Kelly-Ehrlich, and Sylvester "Tony" Ehrlich; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Mary Ann was a special education teacher at Pine Richland School District, Wexford Elementary School for 23 years. Friends received Sunday, 6-8 and Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Rd., 724-772-8800. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Kilian Church Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Huntington Disease Society of America.
