Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
More Obituaries for MARY GOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ANN GOOD

MARY ANN GOOD Obituary
GOOD MARY ANN

Age 81, of West Mifflin, formerly of Carrick, passed away surrounded by her loving family on January 15, 2020. Mary Ann is survived by her beloved husband, Raymond Good; son, Raymond (Jennifer) Good; daughter, Tami J. Good; grandsons, Raymond and Stephen; as well as many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Agnes Urban. Beloved husband and dedicated daughter cared for Mary Ann until the end. Mary Ann loved to bowl at Playmore Bowling Alley, the Early Bird League. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Arrangements will be taken care of by JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Alzeheimers Association. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
