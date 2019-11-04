|
|
HAYES MARY ANN (STRENKO)
A long-time resident of Turtle Creek, age 85, on Sunday, November 3, 2019. Beloved and treasured mother of Karen (late Mick) Whitney of East Pittsburgh and Joseph (Lynne Leger) Strenko of Columbus, OH. Loving and cherished grandmother of Michael, Samuel and Adam Whitney. Sister of Edward (Andrea) Kruppa of Ross Twp. and Robert (Loretta) Kruppa of SC. Mary Ann is also survived by nieces and nephews. Mary Ann began her work career in the mail room of Westinghouse, East Pittsburgh plant. She later became the secretary of the manager of the Mellon Bank branch in Turtle Creek from where she retired. Mary Ann was gifted with artistic talent and she enjoyed sewing, quilting and scrapbooking and also delighted in oil painting of outdoor scenes. She also was an accomplished pianist from 1947-1953 as she played solo and duet concerts at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland. Foremost in her life, Mary Ann deeply loved her children, grandchildren and pet dogs. Friends are welcome on Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800 where a Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Mary Ann will be laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pgh., PA 15205 or .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019