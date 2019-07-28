|
INCE MARY ANN (RAPP)
Passed away July 22, 2019 after losing a courageous battle against an aggressive form of cancer. She was 72. Mary Ann, born to Christian Joseph "Joe" Rapp and Mary Margaret Rapp on May 31, 1947 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania was the oldest of six siblings. She was a loving mother and wife, an established appellate lawyer, a pianist, a mentor and a good friend to many. Mary Ann received her music degree from Loyola University of New Orleans specializing in piano and graduated from Duquesne University Law School with a Juris Doctorate. She started her law career with the District Attorney's office in Pittsburgh. After a period in private practice she joined the Pennsylvania Superior Court. In 1990 she joined the Maryland Attorney General's office, from which she retired as the Deputy Attorney General of the Maryland Criminal Division in 2018. She was awarded the J. Joseph Curran, Jr. Exceptional Career Service Award. She held license to practice law in the states of Maryland, Pennsylvania, Texas and at the Federal level the US Supreme Court, Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals and the MD District Court. She was also a member of the Edward Coke Appellate Inn of Court and Tarrant County Bar Association. Mary Ann is survived by her husband Ilhan Ince; daughter, Aylin Ince; mother, Mary Margaret Rapp; and siblings, Kathleen Smith, Joan Owen, Chris Harvey, Joseph Rapp and Margaret Slade. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mary Ann's honor to Stand Up to Cancer or MD Anderson Cancer Center. An online guestbook is available at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/grapevine-tx/mary-ince-8786833.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019