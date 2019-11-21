|
|
JACK MARY ANN
Age 88, of Seven Fields, formerly of Mount Troy, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born July 16, 1931, she was the devoted wife of the late Wilbert (Wib) Jack; loving mother of David (Mary) Jack, Don (Linda) Jack, and William (Sally) Jack; proud grandmother of David (Stephanie) Jack, Emily (Aaron Smithers) Jack, Sean Jack, Rachel Jack (Corbin Harkins), Rustin (Rebecca) Ohler, and Derek (Barb) Ohler; as well as nine great-grandchildren; sister of Diana (Ross) Citriniti and the late Harry Couts and Joyce Dell. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry and Paramount Hospice for the care and love they extended to Mary Ann. Family and friends are welcome Friday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, with Rev James Orr as officiant. Everyone please meet at church. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Mount Troy Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Ann's name to Most Holy Name Parish or the Alzheimer's Foundation
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019