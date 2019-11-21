Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish
More Obituaries for MARY JACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ANN JACK


1931 - 2019
MARY ANN JACK Obituary
JACK MARY ANN

JACK MARY ANN

Age 88, of Seven Fields, formerly of Mount Troy, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born July 16, 1931, she was the devoted wife of the late Wilbert (Wib) Jack; loving mother of David (Mary) Jack, Don (Linda) Jack, and William (Sally) Jack­­­; proud grandmother of David (Stephanie) Jack, Emily (Aaron Smithers) Jack, Sean Jack, Rachel Jack (Corbin Harkins), Rustin (Rebecca) Ohler, and Derek (Barb) Ohler; as well as nine great-grandchildren; sister of Diana (Ross) Citriniti and the late Harry Couts and Joyce Dell. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Paramount Senior Living at Cranberry and Paramount Hospice for the care and love they extended to Mary Ann. Family and friends are welcome Friday from 2-4, 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME of Cranberry, 2678 Rochester Road, Cranberry Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish, with Rev  James Orr as officiant. Everyone please meet at church. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Mount Troy Road. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Ann's name to Most Holy Name Parish or the Alzheimer's Foundation

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
