KOPEC MARY ANN
Age 84, of Lawrenceville, on Friday, March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving mother of Richard "Tank", Ronald (Ann Kathleen), Suzanne Kopec, and Karen (James) Phillips; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister of Maxine Bosiljevac, LaVerne Welsh, and the late Joseph Starr. Visitation Monday and Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD, Butler at 46th. Sts., Lawrenceville, where family and friends will gather Wednesday at 9 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the angels Parish, St. Augustine Church at 10 a.m. Www.dalessandroltd.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019