Home

POWERED BY

Services
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the angels Parish, St. Augustine Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY KOPEC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ANN KOPEC

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY ANN KOPEC Obituary
KOPEC MARY ANN

Age 84, of Lawrenceville, on Friday, March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving mother of Richard "Tank", Ronald (Ann Kathleen), Suzanne Kopec, and Karen (James) Phillips; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister of Maxine Bosiljevac, LaVerne Welsh, and the late Joseph Starr. Visitation Monday and Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD, Butler at 46th. Sts., Lawrenceville, where family and friends will gather Wednesday at 9 a.m., followed by Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the angels Parish, St. Augustine Church at 10 a.m. Www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now