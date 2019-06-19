Home

MARY ANN (BATTISTA) KUNA

MARY ANN (BATTISTA) KUNA Obituary
KUNA MARY ANN (BATTISTA)

Age 54, of Bridgeville, on June 17, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank Kuna, Jr.; loving mother of Elizabeth and Frank Kuna III; stepmother of Jessica Kuna; sister of Kevin (Penny) Battista and David (Debra) Battista. Also many loving nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was currently employed at Key Bank, Collier Twp. She volunteered for the C-V Band Boosters and as an aid for Holy Child CCD. Friends received Wednesday 6-8 p.m. and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, 10 a.m., at Holy Child Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to . View and add condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
