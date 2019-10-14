Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY McDERMOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ANN McDERMOTT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY ANN McDERMOTT Obituary
McDERMOTT MARY ANN

Age 77, of Verona, passed away on Sunday Morning, October 13, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Beloved wife for 53 years of Patrick J. McDermott; loving mother of Rick (Stacie) McDermott, Heather (Geoff) Hogate, and Kevin (Mel) McDermott; grandmother of Ryan, Calvin, Sydney, Ryleigh, and Reese; dear sister of Carl (Mary) Wildow, Bob (Donna) Wildow, Jane (Frank) Saitkosky, and the late Jim Wildow.  She was a class of 1963 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, loved reading, and enjoyed swimming at Rosedale Beach Club for many years.  Mary Ann was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and also attended St. Scholastica. Friends and relatives will be received on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lawrenceville. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Joseph Catholic School, 825 2nd St., Verona, PA 15147.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now