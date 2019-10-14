|
|
McDERMOTT MARY ANN
Age 77, of Verona, passed away on Sunday Morning, October 13, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. Beloved wife for 53 years of Patrick J. McDermott; loving mother of Rick (Stacie) McDermott, Heather (Geoff) Hogate, and Kevin (Mel) McDermott; grandmother of Ryan, Calvin, Sydney, Ryleigh, and Reese; dear sister of Carl (Mary) Wildow, Bob (Donna) Wildow, Jane (Frank) Saitkosky, and the late Jim Wildow. She was a class of 1963 graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, loved reading, and enjoyed swimming at Rosedale Beach Club for many years. Mary Ann was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and also attended St. Scholastica. Friends and relatives will be received on Monday, October 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, October 15, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Joseph Catholic Church, Verona. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Lawrenceville. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to St. Joseph Catholic School, 825 2nd St., Verona, PA 15147.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019