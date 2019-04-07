McNEW MARY ANN (HONEYGOSKY)

Of Rancho Santa Margarita, CA, formerly of West Mifflin, passed away on March 28, 2019. She was 95 years young. She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie (Stephen) Heri, of California; and her son, Dan (Sydney) McNew, of Texas. Mary Ann had five grandchildren: Todd McDougal, Coby (Sommer) McDougal, Sara (Bryan) Pringle, Lauren (Patrick) Hester, and Steve Heri; also seven great-grandchildren: Gavin, Camden, Caroline, Amelia, Emma, Gunnar and Mae. Mary Ann was married to her beloved husband, John T. McNew for 58 years until his passing in 2005. Mary Ann worked as a secretary for US Steel until her children were born, and then once she became an "empty nester" she worked as the office manager for Excel Kitchen and Appliance Center in Pittsburgh until her retirement in 1992. Mary Ann was an active parishioner at Holy Spirit Church until she moved to California in 2017. She taught CCD classes when her children were growing up and belonged to the Golden Agers in her later years. She kept active in her faith and prayed daily to St. Faustina, who was a cousin from the Honeygosky family. Mary Ann enjoyed life and loved her family - being a mother and grandmother was the highlight of her life and her proudest accomplishment. A Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Spirit Church, 2603 Old Elizabeth Rd., West Mifflin, PA 15122, will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 10 a.m. Everyone please meet at church. Condolences may be offered for the family at:

www.GriffithFH.com