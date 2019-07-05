Home

Services
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Church
Wexford, PA
View Map
MEINERT MARY ANN

Age 86, of Franklin Park, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019; wife of the late James Meinert for 58 years;  loving mother of James (Terri), Patrick (Cindy), Timothy (Glynne), Mary Jane Meinert and Sarah Fanks ( Neal); sister of Regina Courson-Frankenfield, and the late Irene Safran and Betty Ellas; grandmother of Hope Shukla (Jay), J. Michael and Anthony Meinert. Family and friends received Sunday (July 7) 6-8 p.m. and Monday (July 8) 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy. Wexford. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 10 am in St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019
