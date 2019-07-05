|
|
MEINERT MARY ANN
Age 86, of Franklin Park, on Wednesday, July 3, 2019; wife of the late James Meinert for 58 years; loving mother of James (Terri), Patrick (Cindy), Timothy (Glynne), Mary Jane Meinert and Sarah Fanks ( Neal); sister of Regina Courson-Frankenfield, and the late Irene Safran and Betty Ellas; grandmother of Hope Shukla (Jay), J. Michael and Anthony Meinert. Family and friends received Sunday (July 7) 6-8 p.m. and Monday (July 8) 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy. Wexford. Funeral mass on Tuesday at 10 am in St. Alphonsus Church, Wexford.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 5, 2019