Age 80, of State College, passed peacefully on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, surrounded by family. Born May 2, 1938 in Pittsburgh; she was the daughter of the late Francis Xavier and Anna Davin Ganter. In 1960, she married the late Thomas E. Broeren. In 1981, she married the late Reverend Robert M. A. L. Miller; she is survived by two sons, Thomas E. Broeren of Centre Hall; John F. "Jack" Broeren and his wife, Jane, of Mt Lebanon; two sisters, Marjorie Scholtz (Ken), of Fox Chapel and Grace Anderson (John), of Mt. Lebanon; one brother, Francis Ganter of State College; two grandchildren, Kathryn and Matthew Broeren; and many nieces and nephews. Mary Ann was a 1956 graduate of St. Francis Academy in Pittsburgh and a 1960 graduate of Penn State University. Her successful business career included management positions with Price Waterhouse, David Weis, National Record Mart, and Uni-mart, Inc. She was also a part-time accounting professor at Penn State University. Mary Ann retired as Vice President of Uni-mart, Inc. in 2010, but continued to teach accounting at Penn State University until 2012. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Service will begin with visitation at 1 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, followed by the Memorial Service to be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday April 27th, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S. Garner St. State College. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Grace Lutheran Church.