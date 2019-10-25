|
MOBLEY MARY ANN
Age 89, passed away on September 24, 2019 in her home at Redstone Highlands in Murrysville, PA. She was born on June 15, 1930 in Greenville, IL and was a longtime resident of Monroeville, PA, before moving to Murrysville. Preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Helen Anderson, her husband, Joseph R. Mobley, Sr.; her sisters, Dorothy Nuby and Elaine Johnson and her brother, Don Anderson. Mary Ann was a lifelong advocate for women and minorities, a former president of the Monroeville Human Relations Council, a former member of the board of directors of the Greater Pittsburgh Young Women's Christian Association, an elder at Crossroads Presbyterian Church and first vice president of the American Association of University Women. In 1972, Mary Ann was selected by the Monroeville Jaycees as the Monroeville Woman of the Year. Mary Ann Mobley is survived by her sons, Joseph (Melanie Lee) Mobley, Jr. of Honolulu, HI, Todd (Mary Jane) Mobley of Syracuse, NY and Steve (Jeannine) Mobley of Arnold, PA; her sister, Sue Riggins of Springfield, IL; six grandchildren, Ian (Whitney) Hippensteele and Alana Hippensteele of Philadelphia, PA, Ryan Mobley and Eric Mobley of Syracuse, NY, Jeana Mobley of Philadelphia, PA, Brian (Alyssa) Mobley of Arnold, PA; and one great-grandchild, Carter Mobley of Arnold, PA. Also, nieces and nephews and their families from Illinois and Florida. Many thanks to the many compassionate care givers at Redstone Highlands, Redstone Home Hospice and Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church for their outstanding care. A Memorial Service will be held at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Redstone Highlands Chapel, 4951 Cline Hollow Rd., Murrysville, PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either: Redstone (Benevolent Care), 126 Mathew St., Greensburg, PA 15601 or Redstone at Home (Hospice Care), 6 Garden Center Dr., Greensburg, PA 15601, or online at www.redstonehighlands.org/Giving/index.html. Arrangements entrusted to the GENE H. CORL, INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE.