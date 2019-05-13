|
MOORE MARY ANN
Age 77, of McDonald, N. Fayette Twp.,passed, Sunday, May 12, 2019. Cherished wife of Donald L. Moore; loving mother of Sheila Ann (Al) Freidman, John B. Moore and Jeffrey (Jessica) S. Moore; beloved sister of, Alice Garvin and the late Loren Kimmel; cherished grandmother of Rebecca and Penelope Moore. Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NATION FUNERAL HOME, INC., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA., 15057, where services will take place Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the McDonald Food Pantry 151 School St., McDonald, PA. 15057.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019