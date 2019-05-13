Home

More Obituaries for MARY MOORE
MARY ANN MOORE

MARY ANN MOORE Obituary
MOORE MARY ANN

Age 77, of McDonald, N. Fayette Twp.,passed, Sunday, May 12, 2019. Cherished wife of Donald L. Moore; loving mother of Sheila Ann (Al) Freidman, John B. Moore and Jeffrey (Jessica) S. Moore; beloved sister of, Alice Garvin and the late Loren Kimmel; cherished grandmother of Rebecca and Penelope Moore. Family will receive friends Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NATION FUNERAL HOME, INC., 220 E. Lincoln Ave., McDonald, PA., 15057, where services will take place Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to the McDonald Food Pantry 151 School St., McDonald, PA. 15057.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 13, 2019
