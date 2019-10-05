|
PICCININI MARY ANN
Age 77, of Green Tree on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank C.; loving mother of Michael, Richard and Daniel Piccinini; Mary Ann worked at Duquesne University and was a member of St. Margaret of Scotland Church. Friends welcome Monday, 2-4 and 6-8- p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 (412-563-2800). Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret of Scotland Church Tuesday, 10 a.m. www.slaterfuneral.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019