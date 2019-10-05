Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Margaret of Scotland Church
310 Mansfield Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
MARY ANN PICCININI
PICCININI MARY ANN

Age 77, of Green Tree on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Frank C.; loving mother of Michael, Richard and Daniel Piccinini; Mary Ann worked at Duquesne University and was a member of St. Margaret of Scotland Church. Friends welcome Monday, 2-4 and 6-8- p.m. at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220 (412-563-2800). Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret of Scotland Church Tuesday, 10 a.m. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 5, 2019
