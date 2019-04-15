Home

Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
MARY ANN PORCO

MARY ANN PORCO Obituary
PORCO MARY ANN

Age 96, of Monroeville, formerly of Ft. Lauderdale, on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of 45 years to the late Nicholas Porco; loving mother of John (Christine) Porco and Adrienne (Charles) Mohan; cherished grandmother of Lauren O'Brien, Charles Mohan, III and Nicholas Porco; and great-grandmother of Hailey, Addison, and Isabella; adoring sister of Franca Twele; aunt of Lori Twele Samberg, Carla Rizzi Shubert, Vickie Porco Jones, Michael Giunto, Joseph Rizzi, Robert Twele, and Edward Twele. Preceded in death by her granddaughter, Gina Mohan and brother, Renato Rizzi.  Friends will be received Wednesday, April 17 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville, (412) 856-4747 where a blessing services will be held Thursday at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation, 8085 Saltsburg Rd. # 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15239, www.umdf.org. Please visit:


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 15, 2019
