REHM MARY ANN "MEG"

Age 71, of Butler, a much admired English teacher in the Pittsburgh School District, died Tuesday in Butler, after a long struggle with pulmonary fibrosis. In a career that spanned several decades, Mary Ann taught at the old Gladstone Junior-Senior High School in the Hazelwood section of the city beginning in 1969 soon after she graduated from Mount Mercy College (now Carlow) with a bachelor's degree in education. She moved to the newly built Brashear High School in Beechview thirteen years later. There she taught 12th Grade English and Composition and a television production class. She also ran student stage crews, building and designing all the sets, props and lighting for Brashear's annual musicals including –The King and I, Guys and Dolls, Dracula, Baby!, Once Upon a Mattress, Peter Pan, and The Wiz. Mary Ann was a participant in the district-wide English curriculum effort to find new ways to teach writing and reading comprehension. She was also a participant in the 1991 Western Pennsylvania Writers Project. She retired in 1999 in Pittsburgh. In 2018 she moved back to Butler to be nearer family. Family has long been the center of her life: She created wedding gowns for one of her nieces and for her youngest sister, which has become a family heirloom. She also did the flower arrangements for the weddings of most of her nieces. One accomplishment of which she was quite proud was the research, editing and production of a family history Czyzyk Stories. Mary Ann was a 1965 graduate of the Butler Senior High School. She was the daughter of Mary S. (Czyzyk) Rehm and Robert C. Rehm Sr. Mary Ann is survived by her mother, Mary S. Rehm of Butler; three sisters and six brothers, Barbara (the late Agustin) della Porta of Washington, D.C, Dr. Theresa (Tom) Thewes of Edinboro, Joan (Roy) Schnur of Camp Hill, PA, Thomas (Ann Weise) Rehm, James (Rita Pennington) Rehm, John, Michael and David Rehm, all of Butler and William (Karen Rossi) Rehm of Carboro, NC. Mary Ann also leaves behind 12 nieces and nephews and 12 great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father; her brother, Robert C. Rehm Jr. of Stockton, CA; her sister, Susannah (Andrew Gress); and her brother-in-law, Agustin della Porta. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Saturday at St. Michael the Archangel Church, Center Avenue, Butler. Arrangements by the GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME.