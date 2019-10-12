|
ROCCO MARY ANN
Mary Ann Rocco, 86, of New Eagle, died Thursday, October 10, 2019. Along with her family, Mary Ann was very instrumental in operating the family business that had been in Monongahela for 100 years, Rocco and Son Florist. Beloved wife of John A. "Jack" Rocco; dedicated mother of Jack (Mary Ann) Rocco, Jr. of Charleroi, Karen Flores of Guam, Bart (Valerie) Rocco, Ed.D. of Elizabeth, and Maria Rocco of Holiday, Florida; beloved grandmother of eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; beloved sister of Darlene (Joseph) Harsh of Elizabeth. Friends will be received on Saturday, October 12, 2019, from 7-9 p.m. and Sunday, October 13, 2019, from 1-4 p.m. in the FRYE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. in St. Damien of Molokai Church. Interment will follow in the Monongahela Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 12, 2019