ROTILI MARY ANN

Age 92, of Elizabeth Township, McKeesport, PA, died February 9, 2019. She resided for the past nine years near her children in Howard County, Maryland. Mary Ann was a retired music teacher who formerly taught in the McKeesport, Elizabeth Forward, and South Allegheny School Districts, as well as West Mead Township School. She was a member of St. Michael's Catholic Church and the Youghiogheny Country Club. As a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University, Mary Ann presented many music workshops at colleges and conventions throughout her career. Born in Johnstown, PA on February 10, 1926, her family moved to Altoona, PA where she completed her early education. Mary Ann was the daughter of the late Edward J. Master, and the late Mary A. McGaughran Master; she was the wife of the late Ernest D. Rotili, who died September 17, 2003; she is survived by her son, Ernest R. Rotili M.D; and by her daughters, Mary Jo Brenner, Darci Ann Simmen, and Erin Denise Rotili; she is also survived by her five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; she is additionally survived by her brother, Dr. John Patrick Master; and preceded in death by her brother Edward Joseph Master. A memorial service will be followed by interment in the Mt. Vernon Cemetery, McKeesport, PA on March 30, 2019 at 1 p.m. The family has suggested memorial contributions to the .