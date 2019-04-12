STEVENSON MARY ANN (STETS)

Age 89, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Saul "Sonny" Stevenson; loving Mother of Lora and Perry Sigesmund; dear friend of Louis Rutstein; adoring grandmother of Lexi Sigesmund, Megan (Christopher) Simon and Ryan Sigesmund; devoted sister of the late Evelyn Staab, Margaret (Bill) Hess, and John Stets, Jr; adored sister-in-law of the late Anna (Hershey) Waldman, Florence (Joe) Simon, Janet (Meyer) Alpern, Beatrice (Bill) Mintz, Rosella (Jules) Nydes, Shirlee (surviving Jerome) Davis; special aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mary Ann spent her life touching the lives of others. As a nurse in the Navy and Presbyterian University Hospital, a school nurse at Falk School and her various volunteer activities, her kind and gentle spirit made a difference. A memorial service was held at Riverview Towers Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Contributions may be made to or the . Professional Services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville.

