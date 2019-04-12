Home

MARY ANN (STETS) STEVENSON

MARY ANN (STETS) STEVENSON Obituary
STEVENSON MARY ANN (STETS)

Age 89, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beloved wife of the late Saul "Sonny" Stevenson; loving Mother of Lora and Perry Sigesmund; dear friend of Louis Rutstein; adoring grandmother of Lexi Sigesmund, Megan (Christopher) Simon and Ryan Sigesmund; devoted sister of the late Evelyn Staab, Margaret (Bill) Hess, and John Stets, Jr; adored sister-in-law of the late Anna (Hershey) Waldman, Florence (Joe) Simon, Janet (Meyer) Alpern, Beatrice (Bill) Mintz, Rosella (Jules) Nydes, Shirlee (surviving Jerome) Davis; special aunt to many nieces and nephews. Mary Ann spent her life touching the lives of others. As a nurse in the Navy and Presbyterian University Hospital, a school nurse at Falk School and her various volunteer activities, her kind and gentle spirit made a difference. A memorial service was held at Riverview Towers Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Contributions may be made to or the . Professional Services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville.


www.dalessandroltd.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 12, 2019
