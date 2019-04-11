Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home
1414 W Carolina Ave
Hartsville, SC 29550
(843) 332-8122
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Sunset Hills United Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Sunset Hills United Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY WAHL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY ANN WAHL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARY ANN WAHL Obituary
WAHL MARY ANN

Age 54, of Hartsville, South Carolina, passed away Saturday morning, April 6, 2019, at her residence. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Sunset Hills United Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.  The family will be receiving friends from 9:30 until 11:00 prior to the service at the church. A native of Pittsburgh, Mary Ann was a daughter of Rosemary Hohman Romig and the late, Richard Romig.  She worked with Suburban General Hospital in Pittsburgh as a dietician.  Mary Ann had many friends and deeply loved her family; she was definitely a social butterfly.  She was a member of South Hills United Presbyterian Church and a member of the choir. She is survived by her husband, Robert Wahl and daughter, Katy Wahl, both of Hartsville, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; siblings, Rick Romig, Ruth Jacobson, Elizabeth Romig and Paul Romig. She was preceded in death by her father. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to Sunset Hills United Presbyterian Church at 900 Country Club Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15228. NORTON FUNERAL HOME of Hartsville, South Carolina is honored to be serving the Wahl family. 


www.nortonfh.net

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now