MARY ANN (LUNIEWSKI) WILLIAMS

MARY ANN (LUNIEWSKI) WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS MARY ANN (LUNIEWSKI)

Age 83, of Shaler Twp. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard R. Williams; loving mother of Keith, Scott, Glenn and Eric Williams; dear grandmother of Glenn R. and Ryan Williams; sister of Darlene (Richard) Losco, Ronald (Rita) Luniewski, Theodore (Linda) Luniewski and Richard Luniewski. No Visitation. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw on Thursday at 12:00 noon. Donations may be made to St. Bonaventure Church, 2001 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Arrangements by BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019
