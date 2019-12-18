|
|
WILLIAMS MARY ANN (LUNIEWSKI)
Age 83, of Shaler Twp. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard R. Williams; loving mother of Keith, Scott, Glenn and Eric Williams; dear grandmother of Glenn R. and Ryan Williams; sister of Darlene (Richard) Losco, Ronald (Rita) Luniewski, Theodore (Linda) Luniewski and Richard Luniewski. No Visitation. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated in St. Bonaventure Church, Glenshaw on Thursday at 12:00 noon. Donations may be made to St. Bonaventure Church, 2001 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA 15116. Arrangements by BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., Glenshaw.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 18, 2019