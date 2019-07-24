Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 766-5600
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
The Ingomar United Methodist Church
1501 West Ingomar Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
MARY ANN (McCURDY) WRENSHALL

MARY ANN (McCURDY) WRENSHALL Obituary
WRENSHALL MARY ANN (McCURDY)

Age 95, of Ingomar, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019. Wife of the late William Ebbs Wrenshall III; loving mother of Ann Wrenshall Worley of Springfield, VA, Mary Wrenshall Ricketts of Wexford, and the late William Ebbs Wrenshall IV (surviving wife, Jane Waldie Wrenshall) of Ingomar; proud Nanny of Mat, Eliza, Kate, Sarah, Danny, Bo, Billy, David and the late Johnny; great-Nanny of Abe, William and Willa; sister of Norine Lucas and the late Ted McCurdy; Aunt Mary Ann to numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at The Ingomar United Methodist Church, 1501 West Ingomar Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15237, where Mary Ann had been a faithful member for 61 years. For over 40 years, she volunteered at Passavant Hospital, including serving on its Board of Directors. She was an avid golfer and lifetime member of Shannopin Country Club. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. The family requests that donations be made to Autism Speaks or Light of Life Mission, in lieu of flowers. Arrangements are entrusted to ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412-766-5600). Condolences may be shared at www.pinkertonfuneralhome.net.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
